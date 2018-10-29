Afscheidstournee KISS aangekondigd

KISS gaat nog één keer de wereld over om daarna definitief te stoppen met touren. Op dinsdag 25 juni speelt de legendarische Amerikaanse glamrockband KISS een show in Ziggo Dome Amsterdam. De show is onderdeel van hun afscheidstournee genaamd End Of The Road World Tour. De kaartverkoop voor de show in Amsterdam start vrijdag 2 november om 13 uur via Ticketmaster.

Na een legendarische carrière van ruim 45 jaar, kondigde KISS eerder dit jaar aan dat ze in 2019 voor de allerlaatste keer op tournee gaan. De tournee krijgt de toepasselijke naam End Of The Road World Tour. Vandaag kondigt KISS het Europese deel van hun tournee aan met op 25 juni een show in Ziggo Dome Amsterdam.

KISS zelf over de tournee en hun fans:

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,”

KISS – END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR

Dinsdag 25 juni | Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Aanvang: 20:00 uur | Entree: Vanaf €56,- (incl. servicekosten)

De kaartverkoop voor het concert start vrijdag 2 november om 13 uur via www.ticketmaster.nl en 0900 – 300 1250 (60 cpm).