Charlotte Tilbury lanceert haar allereerste app!

Laatst geüpdatet op juni 8, 2023 by Redactie

Charlotte Tilbury heeft haar eerste app gelanceerd en deze is ontworpen voor iedereen, ongeacht het niveau van beauty expertise. Het is een interactief platform dat de kracht van Charlotte’s artistieke talenten gebruikt en de best-in-class artificial intelligence om nieuwe en bestaande klanten te informeren, inspireren en belonen.

Dit biedt de Charlotte Tilbury Beauty app:

Personalised Beauty Wardrobe in your pocket: ontvang je perfecte teint matches en je gepersonaliseerde huidroutine in minder dan 60 seconden.

App-only Exclusives: als je Charlotte’s app downloadt, krijg je als eerste toegang tot alle nieuwe beauty lanceringen. Het is een exclusieve beauty schatkist met viral, uitverkochte sensaties, back-in-stock iconen, nieuwe beauty geheimen en app only drops.

Leer aanbrengen als een pro: ontdek Charlottes schoonheidsvideo’s, met al haar how-to tutorials en snelle applicatietrucs. Bekijk de ongelofelijke transformaties, leer en doe!

Rode loper content: ontvang de looks rechtstreeks van de rode loper en de catwalk. Ontdek hoe je iconische rode loper looks krijgt, gedragen door beroemdheden en supermodellen.

Zelfverzekerde affirmaties: met Charlotte’s missie om iedereen zich van binnenuit mooi te laten voelen, kun je je dag beginnen met stemming versterkende affirmaties. Een dagelijkse dosis positiviteit om zelfvertrouwen, geluk, liefde en geluk te verspreiden.

Quick + Easy Shopping On-The-Go: winkelen voor schoonheid onderweg is nog nooit zo makkelijk geweest.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE: “My app is like having me in your pocket – 24/7 – so that everyone, everywhere, can download beauty confidence! It’s a beauty tech world-first, the only place you can access a truly immersive and empowering beauty experience all in one app!



“It’s always been my mission to democratize and decode beauty and skincare, and this incredible app achieves this – it’s expert artistry at your fingertips!! This has been years in the making – the tech has finally caught up with my vision to make easy beauty for you!! It’s powered by my years of expertise and my unique artistry algorithm, backed by data science and customer insight. It takes all my knowledge, secrets, tips and tricks from my 30 year career with how-to tutorials delivering easy beauty for everyone – unlocking all my backstage secrets, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and app-only product drops.



“It’s my one tap wonder to instant beauty magic!!”

Download de Charlotte Tilbury App op Play Google of in de App Store.