Iron Maiden met ‘Run For Your Lives World Tour’ naar Nederland

Laatst geüpdatet op september 19, 2024 by Redactie

Op woensdag 23 juli 2025 brengt Iron Maiden hun ‘Run For Your Lives World Tour’ naar GelreDome in Arnhem. De ticketverkoop start op vrijdag 27 september om 11:00 via Ticketmaster.nl. Iron Maiden start hun RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR op 27 mei 2025 in Boedapest, gevolgd door 27 stadion-, festival- en arenashows door heel Europa. De tournee viert het 50 jarig bestaan van Iron Maiden, sinds Steve Harris de band eind 1975 oprichtte en om dit te vieren wordt Maiden-fans een speciale setlist beloofd, die de negen studioalbums van ‘Iron Maiden’ tot ‘Fear Of The Dark’ omvat. De tour belooft hun meest spectaculaire en indrukwekkende show ooit! De Zweedse metalband Avatar vergezelt Iron Maiden als special guest tijdens de show in Gelredome.



Lead zanger Bruce Dickinson zegt over de tour: “Next year is a very special one for IRON MAIDEN and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! IRON MAIDEN’s definitely gonna get ya!”



Manager Rod Smallwood voegt daar aan toe: “50 years of Maiden and I have seen 46 of them! With well over 100 million albums sold and almost 2500 shows in 64 countries and counting, to countless millions of fans, we are all still loving every second and consider every tour a new challenge to bring something different and exciting to our fans. And for this very special one we’ re pulling out all the stops!



We will cover classics and fan favourites from the first nine albums, from IRON MAIDEN to FEAR OF THE DARK, many of which we haven’t played in years and many we will likely never play again in the future. We have already been hard at work for months putting together an even more spectacular and elaborate new show which will bring the songs to life more than we have ever been able to do before. This is going to be a huge couple of years for IRON MAIDEN, and Eddie of course, and we are very excited about what we have up our sleeves for you fans throughout the whole of our 50th year. I promise you are all going to be very happy indeed!”

Support acts

*Halestorm

^The Raven Age

** Avatar

IRON MAIDEN – RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR

Woensdag 23 juli 2025, GelreDome, Arnhem

Aanvang: 20:00 | Entree: vanaf €78,40 (inclusief servicekosten)

Tickets zijn op vrijdag 27 september vanaf 11:00 te koop via Ticketmaster.