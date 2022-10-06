Iron Maiden met The Future Past tour naar Nederland

Iron Maiden kondigt een Europese tour aan in de zomer van 2023, inclusief een show in de Ziggo Dome op 11 juli. De show is een onderdeel van ‘The Future Past’ tour. De kaartverkoop voor dit concert start op donderdag 13 oktober 10:00 uur via Ticketmaster.



In 2021 bracht de legendarische metalband het album ‘Senjutsu’ uit. Tijdens ‘The Future Past’ tour speelt de band nummers van de meest recente plaat in combinatie met het iconische album uit 1986, ‘Somewhere In Time’, en andere klassiekers. Zo doen de Britten de tour titel eer aan. Op dit moment is de band nog bezig met de laatste show van de ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour in Noord-Amerika. Eerder dit jaar stond de groep nog in de GelreDome tijdens deze wereldtour.

Oprichter en bassist Steven Harris over de nieuwe tour:

“Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it’s been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in Amsterdam and around Europe”.



IRON MAIDEN – THE FUTURE PAST TOUR

Dinsdag 11 juli | Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Aanvang: 20:00 uur | Entree: Vanaf €88,48 (incl. servicekosten)



De kaartverkoop voor het concert start donderdag 13 oktober om 10:00 uur via www.ticketmaster.nl en 0900 – 300 1250 (60 cpm).