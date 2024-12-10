Nominaties Golden Globes 2025 bekend: uitreiking live op FilmBox

Laatst geüpdatet op december 10, 2024 by Redactie

De nominaties voor de 82e Golden Globes Awards zijn gisteren in het Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles onthuld door Mindy Kaling en Morris Chestnut. Het is nu aftellen naar zondag 5 januari 2025 om 2.00 uur Nederlandse tijd. Dan barst het spektakel los met de uitreiking van de prestigieuze prijzen in 27 categorieën, verdeeld over films en series. Comedian Nikki Glaser is de host van de live-show, die in Nederland exclusief te zien is op zender FilmBox. Voor kijkers die de uitreiking missen, zendt FilmBox op maandag 6 januari om 20.30 uur de gehele ceremonie opnieuw uit.

Grootste kanshebbers

Dit jaar behoort de Franse muzikale film Emilia Pérez met 9 nominaties tot één van de grote kanshebbers. Dramafilm The Brutalist ontving maar liefst 7 nominaties, de thriller Conclave wist 6 nominaties te bemachtigen en komedieserie The Bear kreeg 5 nominaties.

Op 5 januari schitteren de genomineerde sterren op de rode loper, gevolgd door een avond vol scherpe humor en entertainment met de Emmy-genomineerde host Nikki Glaser. Nederlandse kijkers hoeven geen hoogtepunten te missen. FilmBox maakt deel uit van het basispakket van twaalf providers, zoals CANAL+, Ziggo en KPN, en bereikt daarmee 95% van de Nederlandse huishoudens.

Nominaties Golden Globes in de belangrijkste categorieën:

Categorieën film

Beste Film – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Beste Film – Musical of Komedie

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Beste Regie

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Edward Berger – Conclave

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Sean Baker – Anora

Beste Acteur – Dramafilm

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Uknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Beste Actrice – Dramafilm

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

Beste Acteur – Musical of Komedie

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Beste Actrice – Musical of Komedie

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers

Beste Buitenlandse Film

All We Imagine as Light – United States, France, India

Emilia Pérez – France

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Girl With The Needle – Poland, Sweden, Denmark

The Seed of The Sacred Fig – United States, Germany

Vermiglio – Italy

Categorieën serie

Beste Serie – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Beste Serie – Musical of Komedie

Abbot Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Beste Actrice – Drama

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Beste Acteur – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Beste Actrice – Musical of Komedie

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murder in the Building

Beste Acteur – Musical- of Komedie

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear



Bekijk hier de volledige lijst met nominaties in alle 27 categorieën: Nominations – Golden Globes