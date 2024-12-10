Nominaties Golden Globes 2025 bekend: uitreiking live op FilmBox
Nominaties Golden Globes 2025 bekend: uitreiking live op FilmBox

Awardshow in de nacht van zondag 5 op maandag 6 januari 2025 van 2.00 tot 5.00 uur

De nominaties voor de 82e Golden Globes Awards zijn gisteren in het Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles onthuld door Mindy Kaling en Morris Chestnut. Het is nu aftellen naar zondag 5 januari 2025 om 2.00 uur Nederlandse tijd. Dan barst het spektakel los met de uitreiking van de prestigieuze prijzen in 27 categorieën, verdeeld over films en series. Comedian Nikki Glaser is de host van de live-show, die in Nederland exclusief te zien is op zender FilmBox. Voor kijkers die de uitreiking missen, zendt FilmBox op maandag 6 januari om 20.30 uur de gehele ceremonie opnieuw uit.

Grootste kanshebbers

Dit jaar behoort de Franse muzikale film Emilia Pérez met 9 nominaties tot één van de grote kanshebbers. Dramafilm The Brutalist ontving maar liefst 7 nominaties, de thriller Conclave wist 6 nominaties te bemachtigen en komedieserie The Bear kreeg 5 nominaties.

Op 5 januari schitteren de genomineerde sterren op de rode loper, gevolgd door een avond vol scherpe humor en entertainment met de Emmy-genomineerde host Nikki Glaser. Nederlandse kijkers hoeven geen hoogtepunten te missen. FilmBox maakt deel uit van het basispakket van twaalf providers, zoals CANAL+, Ziggo en KPN, en bereikt daarmee 95% van de Nederlandse huishoudens.

Nominaties Golden Globes in de belangrijkste categorieën:

Categorieën film

Beste Film – Drama

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Beste Film – Musical of Komedie

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Beste Regie

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Edward Berger – Conclave
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Sean Baker – Anora

Beste Acteur – Dramafilm

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Uknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Beste Actrice – Dramafilm

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee

Beste Acteur – Musical of Komedie

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Beste Actrice – Musical of Komedie

Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers

Beste Buitenlandse Film

All We Imagine as Light – United States, France, India
Emilia Pérez – France
I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Girl With The Needle – Poland, Sweden, Denmark
The Seed of The Sacred Fig – United States, Germany
Vermiglio – Italy

Categorieën serie

Beste Serie – Drama

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Beste Serie – Musical of Komedie

Abbot Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Beste Actrice – Drama

Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Beste Acteur – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Beste Actrice – Musical of Komedie

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murder in the Building

Beste Acteur – Musical- of Komedie

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Bekijk hier de volledige lijst met nominaties in alle 27 categorieën: Nominations – Golden Globes

