Nominaties Golden Globes 2025 bekend: uitreiking live op FilmBox

Laatst geüpdatet op december 10, 2024 by Redactie
De nominaties voor de 82e Golden Globes Awards zijn gisteren in het Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles onthuld door Mindy Kaling en Morris Chestnut. Het is nu aftellen naar zondag 5 januari 2025 om 2.00 uur Nederlandse tijd. Dan barst het spektakel los met de uitreiking van de prestigieuze prijzen in 27 categorieën, verdeeld over films en series. Comedian Nikki Glaser is de host van de live-show, die in Nederland exclusief te zien is op zender FilmBox. Voor kijkers die de uitreiking missen, zendt FilmBox op maandag 6 januari om 20.30 uur de gehele ceremonie opnieuw uit.
Grootste kanshebbers
Dit jaar behoort de Franse muzikale film Emilia Pérez met 9 nominaties tot één van de grote kanshebbers. Dramafilm The Brutalist ontving maar liefst 7 nominaties, de thriller Conclave wist 6 nominaties te bemachtigen en komedieserie The Bear kreeg 5 nominaties.
Op 5 januari schitteren de genomineerde sterren op de rode loper, gevolgd door een avond vol scherpe humor en entertainment met de Emmy-genomineerde host Nikki Glaser. Nederlandse kijkers hoeven geen hoogtepunten te missen. FilmBox maakt deel uit van het basispakket van twaalf providers, zoals CANAL+, Ziggo en KPN, en bereikt daarmee 95% van de Nederlandse huishoudens.
Nominaties Golden Globes in de belangrijkste categorieën:
Categorieën film
Beste Film – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Beste Film – Musical of Komedie
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Beste Regie
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Edward Berger – Conclave
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Sean Baker – Anora
Beste Acteur – Dramafilm
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Uknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Beste Actrice – Dramafilm
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee
Beste Acteur – Musical of Komedie
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Beste Actrice – Musical of Komedie
Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers
Beste Buitenlandse Film
All We Imagine as Light – United States, France, India
Emilia Pérez – France
I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Girl With The Needle – Poland, Sweden, Denmark
The Seed of The Sacred Fig – United States, Germany
Vermiglio – Italy
Categorieën serie
Beste Serie – Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Beste Serie – Musical of Komedie
Abbot Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Beste Actrice – Drama
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Beste Acteur – Drama
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Beste Actrice – Musical of Komedie
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murder in the Building
Beste Acteur – Musical- of Komedie
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Bekijk hier de volledige lijst met nominaties in alle 27 categorieën: Nominations – Golden Globes